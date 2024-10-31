Fall ArtWalk This Weekend

The nights are getting shorter, the weather is beginning to cool down and the leaves are changing colors. You know what that means, it is time for the Findlay Fall ArtWalk.

The Fall ArtWalk takes place Friday, Nov. 1, 5 pm to 9 pm in Downtown Findlay.

Attendees will have the chance to check out art, meet artists, take in the sounds of downtown, enjoy live music and explore downtown businesses during the ArtWalk.

Artists will be posted in and around local shops, restaurants and businesses in Downtown Findlay, as well as at the “Downtown art anchors” Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for Performing Arts and Jones Building Artists Studios.

The Fall ArtWalk includes 32 different locations where attendees can explore artwork, enjoy local restaurants and hear live music.

Hear live music at eight of the participating locations, including Melanie Klakamp at Burlick and Co., Ryan Parker and Samuel Sheeter at Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream, Brooke Yonut at Elida Candle Company, Jason Wagner at Findlay Brewing Company, Marlena Rock at The Lavender Hour, James Adkins at Logan’s Irish Pub, FHS String Factor at Marathon Center for Performing Arts and and Cash Allen at The Urban Market.

Artists and vendors will be located throughout the 32 participating locations. A full map of all artists, vendors and live music can be found online.

For more information on the Fall ArtWalk, visit visitfindlay.com/artwalk/.