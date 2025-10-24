Findlay Fall Formal Celebrates Community and Elegance

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will transform into a scene of timeless elegance on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the Findlay Fall Formal. Hosted by the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center, this inaugural event invites guests to enjoy an evening of live music, dancing, food, and community connection.

The Formal spans all three levels of the MCPA, offering guests a unique experience at every turn. On the first floor, attendees can take to the dance floor to enjoy a live band and plenty of space to mingle. The second floor features a selection of hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Mon Coeur Bakery, along with a silent auction benefiting local cultural initiatives. For those seeking a quieter atmosphere, the third-floor terrace provides art displays, a photo booth, and scenic views of downtown Findlay.

More than just a social gathering, the Findlay Fall Formal serves as a celebration of unity and heritage within the Findlay community. The event supports the mission of the Black Heritage Library—to educate, preserve, and share diverse cultural experiences through programming and outreach.

The Formal begins at 7 pm and continues until midnight. Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest evening attire and prepare for a night of dancing, dining, and connection.

Tickets are available now through the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Location: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay

Tickets & Info: mcpa.org/events/detail/findlay-fall-formal