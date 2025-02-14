Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Seeks Young Artists for New Card Design

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is inviting young artists under the age of 18 from Hancock County to participate in a contest to design the library’s new youth card. Submissions are being accepted through February 28.

Participants are encouraged to create original artwork that reflects the theme, “Why do you love your library?” Entries will be evaluated based on creativity, design and how effectively they communicate this message. Library staff will select semifinalists, and the final winner will be determined through a community vote.

The winning design will be featured on the library’s new youth card and showcased on the library’s website and social media platforms. The winner will be notified via email or phone.

To participate, artists can submit their entries at the Children’s Desk, the Arlington branch or the Bookmobile. Entry forms are available at the library or can be downloaded from the library’s website.

This contest offers a unique opportunity for young community members to express their love for the library and contribute to its visual identity.

For more information, visit findlaylibrary.org/content/youth-library-card-design-contest.