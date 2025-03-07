Findlay Honors Broadway Star Gavin Creel with Memorial Weekend

The Findlay community is set to honor the late Broadway star and Findlay High School alumnus, Gavin Creel, with a special memorial weekend from Mar. 14 -16. This tribute, organized by Findlay City Schools, celebrates Creel’s remarkable contributions to theater and his enduring connection to his hometown.

The weekend will feature a series of performances and events:

Hello, Dolly! : The Findlay High School will stage this classic musical, in which Creel won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Cornelius Hackl. Performances are scheduled at the R.L. Heminger Auditorium on: Friday, Mar. 14, at 7:30 pm Saturday, Mar. 15, at 7:30 pm Sunday, Mar. 16, at 2 pm

The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition : Younger talents from the community will present this beloved tale at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on: Friday, Mar. 14, at 7 pm Saturday, Mar. 15, at 2 pm

Celebration of Gavin Creel : A special event honoring Creel’s legacy will be held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Mar. 15, at 7:30 pm.

Gavin Creel, a 1994 graduate of Findlay High School, achieved significant acclaim in the theater world. He earned a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in “Hello, Dolly!” and was renowned for his performances in productions such as “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Hair” and “She Loves Me.” Beyond his Broadway success, Creel was celebrated for his dedication to arts education and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

His untimely passing on September 30, 2024, at the age of 48, was a profound loss to the theater community. A public memorial was held on December 2, 2024, at the St. James Theatre in New York City, where family, friends, and fans gathered to celebrate his life and legacy.

The upcoming memorial weekend in Findlay offers the community an opportunity to come together and celebrate the life of a hometown hero who touched many with his talent and generosity. For more details and ticket information, please visit the Findlay City Schools’ official website.