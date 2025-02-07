Findlay Winter ArtWalk 2025: Explore Local Art, Music, and Culture on February 7

Findlay’s vibrant arts scene is set to shine during the upcoming Winter ArtWalk, scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. This beloved quarterly event, held on the first Fridays of February, May, August, and November, offers a free, family-friendly opportunity to explore the city’s creative offerings.

Throughout the evening, local artists will showcase their work in various downtown venues, including shops, restaurants, and businesses. Key cultural hubs such as the Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and Jones Building Artists Studios will also open their doors to the public, providing spaces to appreciate diverse artistic expressions.

Attendees can enhance their ArtWalk experience by participating in Findlay’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). This initiative allows visitors to purchase alcoholic beverages in special DORA cups and enjoy them while strolling through the event and visiting participating establishments, which will display a DORA decal.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply looking for an engaging evening out, the Winter ArtWalk promises a rich cultural experience in the heart of Findlay.

For the latest updates and information, follow the ArtWalk’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.