How To Make a Toad House

If you are looking for something new and fresh to add to your garden or backyard, then a toad house is just for you. Here is step-by-step instructions on how to make the best toad house suited to your taste.

When and Where To Build:

The best time to start building your toad house would be after the summer heat has cooled down a bit. In the earliest part of the summer, the toads go to marshes and ponds to mate. Later on, throughout the summer, they start going to grassier and more open areas.

The best place to make your toad house would be in a shady area where getting moisture is a daily and easy occurrence. The moisture attracts the toads and you are more likely to have more toads in this atmosphere.

Materials:

To build the toad house you will need an old flower pot (a plastic container or coffee can will work too), a handful of leaves and paint if wanted.

Instructions:

Step One: Flip the pot so the rim is on the bottom. Draw a half circle to the bottom and carve the half circle out.

Step Two: Grab your leaves and glue some around the pot for decoration. Also, put a few leaves inside and under the pot for the frog’s comfort.

Step Three (optional): If you would like, paint the pot to fit nature and to be more decorative.

Now in just a few easy steps, you have a toad house. This is a great way to add some spice to your home and nature life.