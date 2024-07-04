Learn to Make a Toad House at Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Invite new toad friends into your yard by making a fun toad house with friends and family. This event will take place on Saturday, July 6 at the Oakwoods Nature Preserve in Hancock Park District. The event will start at 10 am and go through 3 pm.

Registration for the event must be completed online by 1 pm on Friday. The event is free for everyone.

Participants will use recycled items including milk jugs and soda cans to make these toad houses in an original and fun way.

This event will take place in two sessions. There will be a 10 am to noon for ages 6-9 and a 1 pm to 3 pm for ages 10-13.

Toads are good to have in gardens and yards because they eat all those pesky insects, slugs and grub to get rid of them.

For more information and to register for the event visit hancockparks.com