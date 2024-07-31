Northwest Ohio 53rd Annual Antique Machinery Show 2024

The Northwest Ohio’s 53rd Annual Antique Machinery Show takes place Aug. 1 through Aug. 4 all day long. Ride on down to the Hancock County Fairgrounds at 1017 E. Sandusky St. to take part in antique tractors, steam engines, gas engines, garden tractors, an outside flea market, Horse & Truck Pulls, a kid zone and food vendors. This year’s show will feature Masey Ferguson Tractors and Masey-Harris Engines.

Day 1: Aug. 1

Gates will open bright and early at 8 am on the first day. Followed by the initial opening, the Craft Show building will also open at 9 am. Then, at 1 pm kids can enjoy various activities. At the same time, the Millstream Woodcarvers Demonstrations in the Youth Building will begin. After, at the North Grandstand the Junior Antique Tractor Pull for children 15 years and under will take place at 5 pm. The night will close out with a Spark Show at 10 pm.

Day 2: Aug. 2

On Friday, the Craft Show Building will once again open at 9 am. The next hour, 10 am, will introduce the Backseat Driver’s Contest located at the North Grandstand. Similar to yesterday at 1 pm kid activities and the Millstream Woodcarvers Demos will happen. In addition to the Bale Scramble at the North Grandstand. Tractor games will follow at 2 pm with a Start-Up & Slow Race infield. Once those events are over, attendees can head down to the South Grandstand to get loose with a Tractor Square Dance at 5:30 pm. Next, back at the North Grandstand horse pulls will start at 7 pm. Same as the day before, the show will end with a Spark Show at 10 pm.

Day 3: Aug. 3

The show’s days mostly follow the same schedule with a few additions. For example, at 10 am the Tractor Parade will be lined up at the South Grandstand. Within that hour, a Cory Rawson FFA Alumni Consignment Sale will take place in the East Side Sandusky Street parking lot. At 11 am the Barnyard Olympics for charity at the North Grandstand will begin. More fun happening at noon with an Exhibitor Antique & Classics Full Tractor Pull and Exhibitor Garden Tractor Fun Pull. Followed by a Kiddie Pedal Pull for children weighing between 24 and 100 pounds at the Show Arena with other kid-friendly activities present at 1 pm. Even more Tractor Pulls at South Grandstand at 7 pm. With another Spark Show ending the Northwest Ohio 53rd Annual Antique Machinery weekend.

The daily Entry price for the show is $5, however, after 3 pm on Saturday price increases to $10 per person. For exhibitors who wish to camp for the weekend, it will be $55. For non-exhibitors, it will be $85. Riding vehicles cost $10 as well.

For more information about the Northwest Ohio 53rd Annual Antique Machinery Show go to the website. For questions call the event’s President, Richard Willams at 419-722-6793. For camping questions call Christy Rettig at 419-722-4698.