Sharpen Your Pottery Skills with a Wheel Throwing Workshop

If you are looking to sharpen your pottery skills, you wont want to miss the Intermediate Wheel Throwing Workshop program.

The Findlay Art League is hosting Intermediate Wheel Throwing Workshops every Thursday for those who want to continue to practice and improve their throwing skills.

Classes will begin Thursday Aug. 1 through Sept. 5, from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Findlay Art League Studio, 117 W. Crawford St. This six-week course includes all necessary supplies for $185.

While designed for more experienced potters looking to refine their wheel throwing techniques, all skill levels are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older to register.

Marcie Allen, a seasoned potter with years of experience in creating stunning ceramics and teaching students of all levels, will lead the classes.

In the event of class cancellation due to low enrollment, students will be notified no less than two days before the class start date and will receive a full refund.

If you need to withdraw from the class, you can do so at least five days before the start date for a full refund.

Withdrawals made fewer than five days before the class will receive a 50% refund.

With only a few seats left, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re an intermediate potter or just starting out, the Intermediate Wheel Throwing class offers a welcoming environment to hone your skills and connect with fellow pottery enthusiasts.

For more information and registration, visit findlayartleague.org/store/classes.