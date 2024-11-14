Swan Lake Premiers at Marathon Center For Performing Arts

A world-favorite ballet is taking the Marathon Center for Performing Arts stage.

Swan Lake, a timeless classic ballet will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 12 by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine.

The ballet is presented by Classical Arts Entertainment.

The full-scale production will feature Tchaikovsky’s renowned score, with Artistic Direction by Andrei Litvinov, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

“Be spellbound by the iconic variation of Little Swans, Odile’s 32 fouettés, and the graceful movements of the talented Ukrainian dancers,” the Marathon Center for Performing Arts wrote on the website. “With over 200 custom scenery pieces adding grandeur and beauty, this production promises to be a spectacular visual treat.”

Tickets to the performance start at $45.

“Book your tickets now and be transported into a world of enchantment, where the beauty of dance and the power of love intertwine in a truly captivating performance,” Marathon Center for Performing Arts wrote.

For more information, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/swan-lake.