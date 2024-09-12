The Last Summer Second Sidewalk Saturday This Weekend

The last warm and sunny Second Saturday Sidewalk Saturdays of the summer is here.

The last summer Sidewalk Saturday of this year-round event takes place Saturday, Sept. 14. Enjoy local shopping downtown during Sidewalk Saturdays year-round on the second Saturday of every month.

Sidewalk Saturdays are sponsored by Visit Findlay.

“Supporting small businesses isn’t just for one day – support local year-round with Second Saturdays!,” Visit Findlay wrote on the website.

Every second Saturday of the month attendees can shop their favorite small business while exploring downtown Findlay.

Participating locations include Elida Candle Company, Painter’s Pottery, Shimmery Belle Boutique, Smarty Pants Toys & Gifts, Sparrows to Lillies Secondhand Boutique, Trends! on Main, The Urban Market and Yeager’s Modern Man.

Visit participating location’s websites and social media pages to see what special things they have planned for Saturday.

“Support your friends and neighbors and support local,” Visit Findlay wrote.

The next Sidewalk Saturday will take place during the fall, Oct. 12.

For more information on Sidewalk Saturdays, visit visitfindlay.com/secondsaturday.