Trick-or-Treat at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation Trick or Treat Halloween Train will take place the last two weekends of October.

Take your children on a special, unique trick-or-treat experience at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99. The Halloween Express train ride will take you around the tracks to check out the Halloween decorations and make stops for special treats.

“No scary sites – just fun and treats for all!” the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation wrote on the website.

The Trick or Treat Halloween Train will take place Oct. 19 and Oct. 25 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm and Oct. 26 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Tickets to the train cost $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

For more information, visit nworrp.org/trick-or-treat-halloween-train.html.