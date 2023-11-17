Habitat for Humanity honors volunteers

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Monday, Nov. 6 to celebrate their 2023 season.

The annual dinner honors the volunteers, donors and partner organizations that have contributed to its goal of providing stable and affordable homes to families in need throughout the year.

Three awards were presented to several organization volunteers to recognize their contribution to the cause.

____________________________________________________________

____________________________________________________________

The Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year, an award designated for the individual who consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, was awarded to Bob Edds.

Edds went above and beyond in his volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity.

“He was instrumental in resuming the immensely successful Habitat Apostle Build in 2023. He served as a member of the Habitat Board and previously provided a matching campaign to build an entire home for a Habitat Build in 2022,” Wendy McCormick, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County, said. “He shows his dedication to making a difference with his gifts, talents, and treasure. Bob is an inspiration through his service, strength, and perseverance.”

The Golden Hammer Award was awarded to Aaron Cheney.

Cheney’s work coordinating the annual Humanity for Humanity Golf Outing, a partnership with Whirlpool, over the past five years has raised a total of $150,000 for the cause.

“Aaron’s leadership shows others within the community, and more specifically within Whirlpool, the importance of organizations like Habitat to the community,” McCormick said.

The Youth Leadership Volunteer of the Year was presented to Boy Scout Troop 302.

The scouts have assisted with both home dedication ceremonies for two homes the Habitat completed in 2023.

“These Scouts are an inspiration to others through their actions as they live up to their Oath which calls on them “to help other people at all times,” McCormick said.

The celebration was held at Winebrenner Seminary Auditorium and Olive Garden donated and catered the meal to the event’s guests.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County, visit https://habitatfindlay.org.