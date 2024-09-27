Annual Reaching Women Conference This Weekend

The annual Reaching Women Conference takes place this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Gateway Church, 9555 County Road 9.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Stronger Than Stress.”

Barb Roose is this year’s conference speaker. Roose is a popular speaker and author. She is passionate about s teaching women to “live beautifully strong and courageous in spite of their fears so that they can experience God’s great adventure of faith and purpose for their lives,” according to Reaching Women.

Roose has been speaking all over the world since 2005, including national platforms like Aspire Women’s Events, She Speaks Conference, and the UMC Leadership Institute.

“She’s a Bible teacher who loves following God more than anything else in life,” Reaching Women wrote on the website. “Barb makes God’s Word come alive through powerful teaching, personal stories and practical next steps. Audiences love her authenticity and humor.”

The conference begins at 9 am on Saturday. Doors open at 8:15 am.

Tickets can be purchased on iTickets, costing $35 or $25 for students.

Continental breakfast is available in the morning for conference attendees.

Reaching Women is a non-profit, interdenominational outreach that uses their one day annual seminar to provide spiritual growth and Christian fellowship to women of all ages and backgrounds.

For more information, visit reachingwomen.org/conference-info.