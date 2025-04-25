Clothin’ Trojans 5K & Fun Run Supports Local Youth

Runners and walkers alike are lacing up for a great cause at the Clothin’ Trojans 5K & Fun Run, happening Sunday, Apr. 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Bigelow Hill Intermediate, 300 Hillcrest Ave #4185. This spirited event benefits Clothe-A-Child, a nonprofit that’s been making a difference for over 20 years by providing clothing to underprivileged students in Hancock and surrounding counties.

The afternoon kicks off with a 1 Mile Fun Run at 2 pm, followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 2:30 pm. Participants of all ages and skill levels are welcome, whether you’re looking to beat your personal best or simply enjoy a family-friendly outing in support of a meaningful mission.

Clothe-A-Child partners closely with area schools to meet essential needs for local children, and this event plays a vital role in helping fund their work. Your entry fee—just $10 to $20—goes directly toward outfitting kids with clothing that helps them feel confident and prepared for school.

Race day registration opens at 1:30 p.m. at Bigelow Hill Intermediate, or you can sign up in advance by searching “Clothin’ Trojans 5K” on Run Sign-up.

Lace up, show up, and help lift up local youth—one step at a time.