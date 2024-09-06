Explore Vehicles Up-Close at Children’s Museum of Findlay’s Touch A Truck

HONK! HONK! Children can experience what it’s like behind the wheel of a vehicle at Children’s Museum of Findlay’s Annual Touch A Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The free, fun family event takes place in the Findlay Mall parking lot where young and big kids will have the chance to check out semi trucks, tractors, fire trucks, police cars and more.

“This hands-on event will open up the doors to large and sometimes intimidating vehicles,” the Children’s Museum of Findlay wrote on their website.

Companies that wish to participate in the Touch A Truck event and bring their vehicles for children to explore can register their vehicle on the Children’s Museum of Findlay website. The fee for companies to participate in the event is $50 for corporate and free for nonprofit businesses.

The Children’s Museum of Findlay is a nonprofit organization located inside Findlay Mall dedicated to inspiring children and connecting families through exploration and play. The museum has 24 hands-on exhibits where children ages 0-10 can explore, play and learn.

Play is one of the best ways for children to increase their health and develop mentally, physically, emotionally, and socially… it’s at the core of everything we do!,” the Children’s Museum of Findlay wrote on the website.

For more information on the Children’s Museum of Findlay’s Annual Touch A Truck event, visit cmfindlay.com/touch-a-truck.html.