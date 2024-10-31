Findlay Family YMCA hosts Men Who Cook Fundraiser

Bring your appetite to the Findlay Family YMCA ‘Men Who Cook’ Fundraiser: Tailgate Edition.

This special fundraiser features all the favorites, good food and football. The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Hancock Hotel.

Enjoy appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages, free valet parking, cash bar, fun, and of course, football at the Findlay Family YMCA public fundraiser.

“Our “chefs” – local community leaders who claim to know how to cook – will bring their best game by preparing signature dishes for participants to judge,” Findlay Family YMCA wrote. “Those who earn the most cash tips will get culinary champion bragging rights.”

This year’s chefs include Matt Hall, Lewis Johnson, Donnie Johnson, Josh Kin, Kegan Wise, JJ Preston and Renato Esteves.

Lewis and Sarah Johnson will host the fundraising event.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on the Findlay Family YMCA website. All proceeds go to the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.

For more information, visit findlayymca.org/events/men-who-cook-0.