Findlay Family YMCA to Break Ground On Early Learning Center

The Findlay Family YMCA will break ground on the Early Learning Center (ELC) Monday, Sep. 9 at 10 am.

The ceremony will take place on the green space behind the Downtown Branch, 300 E. Lincoln St.

The ELC is a part of their two-phase Stronger Together Capital Campaign, centered on community partnerships, growth and enhanced well-being.

Building the ELC is Phase I of the Stronger Together Capital Campaign. The $10 million, 20,500 square foot licensed childcare center will include three infant rooms, four toddler rooms, five pre-K rooms, one school-age room, a cafeteria/activities room, a gross motor skills room, a mentor/break/workspace room, a room for nursing mothers and meeting space and a secure lobby.

“With the Findlay Family YMCA Early Learning Center, we are not just building a facility, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more connected community,” YMCA Board President Matthew Hall said. “This innovative center will provide essential childcare services that our region desperately needs, ensuring every child has access to a caring environment that fosters growth and development. Together, we are not only addressing a critical need but also investing in the future of our community.”

The ELC will be equipped to serve children with all different kinds of sensory needs, by providing space, specialized equipment and developmentally appropriate teaching, socialization and individualized discovery approaches. The ELC will have a focus on innovative and value-driven teaching. The new ELC will be able to serve up to 320 children.

“I am thrilled about the groundbreaking of the new Early Learning Center, which is a monumental step forward for our YMCA and the Findlay/Hancock County community we serve,” Hall said. “This exciting development will provide a nurturing, state-of-the-art environment for our children to learn and grow. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the visionary leaders who laid the groundwork for this project and to the generous donors whose support has made it a reality. Your dedication and commitment to our mission are truly inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this center will have for years to come.”

Phase II of the Stronger Together Capital Campaign will include reconstructing the downtown breach for enhanced health, wellness and gathering/learning spaces and enhancements to the East Branch.

For more information on the Stronger Together Capital Campagin, visit findlayymca.org.