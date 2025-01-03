‘Fun For All’ Series Brings Free Community Events in 2025

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s beloved Fun For All series is back for another year, offering a diverse lineup of free events throughout January 2025. Perfect for families, friends and individuals looking to connect and have fun, these events are designed to bring the community together in engaging and memorable ways.

Here’s what’s on the January calendar:

January 4 : Kick off the year with a Free Community Winter Skate hosted by Arlington Heart & Soul. Enjoy an evening of skating from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion at Sycamore Springs Golf Course.

: Kick off the year with a hosted by Arlington Heart & Soul. Enjoy an evening of skating from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion at Sycamore Springs Golf Course. January 11 : Lace up your skates for Free Ice Skating at The Cube, brought to you by the City of Findlay. Sessions run from 1 to 3 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m.

: Lace up your skates for at The Cube, brought to you by the City of Findlay. Sessions run from 1 to 3 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. January 17 : Experience live music with Head for the Hills , performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Jenera Community Center. This event is organized by the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

: Experience live music with , performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Jenera Community Center. This event is organized by the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. January 22: Little ones will love Symphony Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, presented by the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

These events celebrate the spirit of togetherness and offer something for everyone. To learn more, visit the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation website. Don’t miss out on the fun!