Hometown Christmas Celebration in McComb

Get into the holiday spirit with the McComb community during their Hometown Christmas celebration.

The Hometown Christmas celebration will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4-7pm on Main Street in McComb.

McComb will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the McComb Tree lighting.

Shop your holiday wishlist at the Christmas Market, while kids enjoy special holiday activities.

Take your children to visit with Santa at the McComb Public Library.

Food trucks will also be available for people to enjoy.

A shuttle service from the McComb Local Schools to the celebration on Main St. will also be provided by McComb Methodist Church.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/801769961960147.