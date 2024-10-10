HomeEvents

Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County Host Tricks, Treats and Tails

By Leslie Anne Shore
tricks treats and tails
Photo provided via Hancock County Humane Society.

Celebrate Howl-A-Ween with Tricks, Treats and Tails.

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County teamed up to bring this dog-friendly trick-or-treat event to downtown Findlay on Saturday, Oct. 21, 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Bring your canine friend in costume and meet at Findlay Brewing Company, 213 East Crawford St., to begin the trick-or-treat.

Attendees will trick-or-treat at downtown Findlay businesses during the event.

Every dog who brings an item on the Hancock County Humane Society wishlist will have their picture taken for entry into the costume contest sponsored by Findlay Young Professionals. The winner will receive a Humane Society of Hancock County sweatshirt of their choice.

Tickets for the trick-or-treat fundraiser can be purchased on the Hancock County Humane Society website for $30 per dog online or $35 at the door.

Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County ghost dog shirts are also available for order.

For more information on the Humane Society and SSPCA of Hancock County Dog Trick-or-Treat Fundraiser, visit hancockhumanesociety.com/event/tricks-treats-tails-2024.

