Make lasting memories and get your last minute holiday shopping done in Downtown Findlay at the last weekend of WinterFest.

WinterFest has many of activities and events lined up to create fun festive traditions for your family.

New to Findlay this year, The Market is set up by local artists and vendors at the Dorney Plaza around the City of Findlay Christmas Tree every Friday of WinterFest, where you can buy locally made artisan crafts.

From yarn to fire starters, there are many locally crafted items available for sale. Participating vendors for Friday. Dec. 22 include Bailey Stanton of Studio Yarn Boutique, Findlay Lumber Company, Jason Wagner of Timberfork Pottery, Justin Donat of Whiskey Creek Woodworking and Linda Shetzer.

There will also be a DORA filling station provided by False Chord Brewing.

The Winterfest shopping deals do not stop there.

Local shops downtown are also joining the celebration.

Some locations are giving discounts for the fest, while others are participating in the shopping passport raffle.

Receive a passport from any participating location downtown, spend $10 at one of the locations and receive a stamp. Once five stamps have been earned you will be entered into a raffle for a Downtown Findlay Gift Certificate. Twelve stamps or more enters you into the grand prize basket raffle. Prizes announced and awarded in January.

Once you are all shopped out, visit the classic Findlay tradition, Kiwanis Santa’s House to meet Santa, eat cookies, drink hot chocolate and take a wagon ride around Downtown. This event is free to the public and open from 6pm to 8pm.

For more information about WinterFest, visit https://visitfindlay.com/winterfest/.