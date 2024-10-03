Millstream Speedway Final Race of 2024 Season

Racing returns to Millstream Speedway for a third and final time this year.

The Dirt Track Racing track will host a race on Sunday, Oct. 6 with the Great Lakes Super Springs, Stocks vs. Trucks and Late Models, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Millstream Speedway is under new ownership for the first time in 20 years, Matt and Beth Cogley are now the owners of the track after an 9-year hiatus.

“It’s been a real labor of love, and we have been so blessed with the many volunteers who have come out to help us get the facility back in shape!” said Beth Cogley.

Garner Trucking is sponsoring the closing night of Matt and Beth Cogley’s inaugural season.

Millstream Speedway has a long and rich history in Findlay, opening its doors in 1952. The track has become a fan-favorite venue for the “adrenaline-pumping races.”

Tickets for the Oct. 6 race are available at MyRacePass.com. Tickets cost $20 for general admission adults, $18 for seniors, $15 for ages 11-15 and children 10 and under are free.

Pit gate opens at 2 pm and the main gates open at 4 pm for the race. Race starts at 5:30 pm.

For more information, visit millstreamspeedway.net.