Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation Hosts Fall Harvest Festival

Celebrate this year’s harvest season at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation (NORRP).

The NORRP Findlay Fall Harvest Festival is set for Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, 9 am to 9 pm and Oct. 6, 12 pm to 5 pm.

Enjoy family-friendly games, activities and events throughout this three day festival.

Activities include, Pumpkin Train and Halloween Express Rides, live entertainment, bounce houses, corn maze and “pumpkin chuckin’.”

See the antique machinery of all kids at the Tracks to the Past Machinery Show including steam engines, gas engines, tractors, doodlebugs, operating sawmills, shingle mills, baker fans and more.

Come to the festival Saturday for special activities only available that day, including Millstream Woodcarvers demonstrations, Tin Smith display by Doug Couchot at 10 am, Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths Open Forge at 10 am, Classic Car Show by Pioneer Auto Club of Northwest Ohio and Garden Tractor Pull Saturday Starting by the Mower Dogs at 2 pm.

Local artist Chris Slayer will perform live from 1 pm to 5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

“This weekend festival is rapidly becoming a can’t miss, family fall event in Findlay – so don’t miss it this year!” the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation wrote on the website.

The museum will also be open for people to tour and experience.

Admission to the festival costs $5 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and includes all activities and museum admission.

For more information on the NORRP Findlay Fall Harvest Festival, visit nworrp.org/fall-harvest-fest.html.