Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5k

The 14th Annual WRC Turkey Trot 5k Presented by Chick-fil-A Findlay is set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

Kick off your Thanksgiving day with a 5k walk/run at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 750 Bright Rd.

The race will take place across from the Parish, on the scenic Country Club Acres. Dogs and strollers are allowed during the race.

The walk/run begins at 9am on Thanksgiving morning. The St. Michael the Archangel Parish auditorium doors will open at 7:30am before the race.

Same-day registration will be available with light refreshments provided in the auditorium. An area for diaper donations will also be set up.

Registration for the walk/run race can be done online for $30.

A Tot Trot presented by Marathon Petroleum Corporation will also be held for children 8 years and under. Register your child for the Tot Trot for just $15 online and receive a youth t-shirt.

Prizes for Thanksgiving costumes will also be awarded prior to the race kick-off.

For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Findlay/WRCAnnualTurkeyTrot5k.