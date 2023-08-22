YMCA’s Mighty Jungle Camp Teaches Self-Growth

The YMCA is getting wild.

Children ages 5 through 13 are invited to come play, run and make friends at The Mighty Jungle Camp at the Findlay YMCA.

The camp will be held from 9 am to 4 pm from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1.

This day camp will focus on animals. Campers will learn about themselves and grow in self-confidence by learning all about different animals and where they live. The activities will include arts and crafts like making animal masks and animal habitats, as well as physical activities to get the kids active like Chicken Tag.

According to the YMCA, the camps have three focus areas: achievement, relationships and belonging. Campers will learn new skills, step out of their comfort zone, meet new friends and feel safe at the YMCA camps.

Campers will also learn the YMCA’S core values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith.

Campers must bring a bagged lunch, two snacks, a water bottle and plenty to drink for the day, as well as a book bag that has a swimsuit, towel, bug-spray, sunscreen and a hat for protection against the sun.

Campers are encouraged to leave their cell phones and other valuable belongings at home.

Registration for the camp is $145 for members, $145 for families and $250 for non-members. A $50 deposit is required. Registration for the camp can be done at the YMCA or online and ends Aug. 14.

Fore more information, visit findlayymca.org/camps.