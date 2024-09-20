The annual Findlay Airport Wings & Wheels Car Show takes place Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Attendees can expect a day full of family fun, including a craft and vendor fair, food trucks, a kid zone, planes, a 5k and the family favorite car show.

“Get ready for a day filled with excitement, featuring rides on the iconic Ford Tri-Motor, a craft fair, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and of course, the main attraction, the car show!” The Findlay Airport told WFIN. “This is a family-friendly event with something for everyone to enjoy.”

New this year is a 5k. Attendees can walk or run in this 5k race. Awards will be given to the top 3 Men/Women Overall, the top 1 Masters Man/Woman, the top 1 Grand Masters Man/Woman and the top 3 in the following age groups: 1-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt and a finisher medal. Registration for the 5k cost $35 for adults and $25 for students.

Registration is still open for the car show. If you would like to show your car in the Miller Customs Car Show, register here.

“Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to witness the beauty of classic cars and airplanes, enjoy delicious food and participate in fun activities!”

For more information on Findlay Airport’s Wings & Wheels Car Show, visit facebook.com/FDYAirport.