Findlay Flag Football Empowers Youth Through Sport and Community

Findlay Youth Football is making waves in the youth sports scene with its acclaimed program, Findlay Flag Football. This dynamic initiative is revolutionizing the way young athletes approach the game of football, prioritizing skill development, character building and inclusivity.

Practices are once a week on either Tuesday or Thursday for one hour. The season begins in August and then games run for eight weeks at the start of September. Teams are split into divisions including Kindergarten through 1st Grade, 2nd Grade through 3rd Grade and a 4th Grade through 6th Grade.

Findlay Flag Football provides a unique platform for children to engage with football in a safe and exhilarating manner. The program emphasizes a non-contact approach, ensuring that children can experience the thrill of football without compromising their safety. By eliminating physical contact, parents and guardians can confidently encourage their children to participate and explore the sport.

This program breaks gender barriers by being open to both boys and girls. Findlay Youth Football is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where every child, regardless of their background or gender, can discover the joy of playing football. This approach not only promotes gender equality but also encourages a diverse and vibrant community of young athletes.

Findlay Flag Football goes beyond mere physical training. Under the guidance of expert coaches, participants can develop fundamental football skills including passing, catching and teamwork. However, the program’s impact extends far beyond the field. Through a carefully crafted curriculum, it instills values like sportsmanship, fair play and teamwork, ensuring that these young athletes emerge not only as skilled players but also as well-rounded individuals. Upon finishing the program, many players elevate to Findlay Youth Football.

Findlay Youth Football understands the importance of family support in a child’s athletic journey. Regular communication, events and activities encourage parents and guardians to actively participate and engage with their children’s sporting pursuits. This approach not only strengthens the bond between families but also creates a supportive network within the larger community.

It’s not just about touchdowns and tackles; it is about forging friendships that last a lifetime. The sense of camaraderie and community that develops on and off the field contributes to building a strong and united town spirit.

Findlay Youth Football’s program is shaping the athletes of today into the leaders of tomorrow. To learn more about Findlay Flag Football and other offerings from Findlay Youth Football, please visit findlayyouthfootball.org.