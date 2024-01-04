Learn to Ski with Hancock Park District

Want to hit the slopes but unsure where to begin? Join Hancock Park District for the Beginner Cross-Country Ski Workshop this weekend.

Starting Jan. 6 until Feb. 24, join the Park District to learn skiing basics. They meet every Saturday from 9 to 10:30 am at the Riverbend Recreation Area, Big Oaks Activity Area, Shelter 3.

The workshop will cover the foundations of learning how to ski, including proper equipment use, gliding, climbing hills, standing-up on skis, turning around and getting into rhythm on the ski.

Children are also welcome to learn at the event. Ages 8 and up are welcome to join the workshop with a participating adult.

Make sure to dress in weather-appropriate clothes when coming to the event. Bundle up in layered clothing, hats and gloves to stay warm while you learn.

All workshop dates are subject to weather conditions.

Registration for the workshops is required and must be completed before the Friday prior to the event at 4 pm. There is a $12 fee to participate.

The workshop capacity is 14 people, so register early to snag a spot.

Register for January dates here or for the February workshop dates here.

For more information on the event, visit https://hancockparks.com/event/beginner-cross-country-ski-workshops-2/.