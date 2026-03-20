International Night – A Global Celebration Close to Home

Cultures collide in the most vibrant way at International Night, an evening of flavor, movement, and connection hosted by the University of Findlay. Taking place on Thursday, March 26, this lively event invites the community to experience the rich traditions and backgrounds of students who have traveled from across the globe to study in Findlay.

From 6 to 8 pm, attendees will step into a world tour without ever leaving campus. The night features an array of authentic international foods, energetic dance performances, cultural showcases and interactive games that highlight the diversity of the university’s student body. Each booth and performance offers a glimpse into the customs, stories and heritage that make up the global community at Findlay.

More than just a celebration, International Night creates an opportunity for cultural exchange and understanding. Guests can engage directly with students, learn about different countries, and gain a deeper appreciation for traditions that may be new to them. The welcoming atmosphere ensures that visitors of all ages will find something to enjoy.

Held at 164 Frazer St. in Findlay, the event is completely free, making it an accessible and enriching night out for families, students and community members alike. Whether you’re sampling new cuisine or watching a captivating performance, International Night promises an unforgettable journey around the world—no passport required.