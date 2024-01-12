University of Findlay hosts 23rd Annual Comedy Jam

The University of Findlay Annual Comedy Jam will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20.

For 23 years, the Comedy Jam has been a tradition for the University of Findlay and the Hancock County community.

The Comedy Jam will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 pm at the Donnell Theater. Admission is free for University of Findlay students, faculty and staff with a valid university ID. General public tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance here or for $40 the day of.

Every year, the Unversity of Findlay hosts comedians who are nationally and internationally known for a night of jokes, laughs and fun. This year, three hilarious comedians will be performing at the Comedy Jam, Warren B. Hall, Jody Fuller and Jen Kober.

______________________________________________

RELATED: Four Findlay Families Receive “Best Christmas Ever”

______________________________________________

Poet and comedian, Warren B. Hall has had television appearances on both Laugh’s TV and Comic’s Unleashed, and is known for his standup special on the Drybar Comedy network. He has published two poetry books, his second book, Missing Pieces, was published this year.

Jody Fuller, one of Alabama Magazine’s top men and women over the age of 40 and It’s A Southern Thing’s “one of the 15 Southern stand-up comedians that will make you laugh ‘til you cry” is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier who served three tours of duty in Iraq and a “lifetime stutterer.” He has performed all over the country and internationally, performing U.S. military personnel in 15 countries. He is a member of both the National Stuttering Association and the National Speakers Association and is a ten-time published writer in the well-known series, Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Actor and comedian Jen Kober has won many awards for her comedy. In 2017, Kober was named the Winner of NPR’s Snap Judgement Comedic Performance of the Year for her Girl Scout Cookie story, and in 2018 named Comedic Performance of the Year for her Nana Vs. OJ story. Along with her awards, Kober has been a guest on many fan-favorite shows and movies including The Mandalorian, American Horror Story, Dead to Me, The Middle, Curb Your Enthusiasm and many more.

For more information on the University of Findlay’s Comedy Jam, visit https://www.findlay.edu/offices/student-affairs/student-activities/comedy-jam.