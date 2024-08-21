Fort Findlay Mustang Club will host the 10th Annual Pistons in the Park Car Show this Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 am to 3 pm at the Arcadia Community Park, 201 West Brown Road, Arcadia.

Car show attendees will get to appreciate hundreds of cars, of all makes and models.

The top 20 cars will receive a trophy for all makes and models, including cars, jeeps and trucks. The top five cars on ‘Mustang Alley’ will also receive trophies.

All makes and models are welcome at this car show, with the first 100 cars receiving door prizes. Registration starts at 10 am and costs $20 per car.

Judging will begin at 12 pm and awards will be given at 2 pm.

Several food trucks will also be in attendance for attendees to enjoy. There will also be a DJ, door prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the Millstream Career Center FFMC Automotive Scholarship and Local Charities.

An indoor air-conditioned facility will also be available for people to stop in and cool down on the hot summer afternoon. The event is rain or shine.

The Fort Findlay Mustang Club is a Ford Mustang enthusiast car club located in North West Ohio.

For more information, visit carshows.wkxa.com/event/pistons-in-the-park-car-show.