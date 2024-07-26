19th Annual Car Tunes Show 2024

Rev up your excitement for the 19th Annual Car Tunes Show. This year’s event promises a thrilling display of classic and modern cars with live music. Vehicles of any make or model will line up on Main Street in Downtown Findlay on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The show will begin at 1 pm and end at 4 pm, however, participants who wish to register a vehicle as part of the show should meet at the corner of East Main Cross and East Street at LaRiche from 11 am to 1 pm. Vehicle registration costs $15 and awards for Top 25 will be given to those present.

Car enthusiasts have more to look forward to, including DJ Berry Sound Systems, raffles, 50/50 Drawings, food trucks and t-shirts for sale.

This event will be free to the public, rain or shine, with a warm welcome to all vehicle types. Any proceeds collected will benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see cool cars, enjoy boomin’ tunes and cruise down the streets of Downtown Findlay. Join the Flag City Corvette Club for a full day of horsepower and harmony.

For more information go to Flag City Corvette’s. For registration questions email reid3585@gmail.com.