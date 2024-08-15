2024 Annual Hancock County Fair

It’s that time of year for the annual Hancock County Fair, a family-friendly fun event for everyone to enjoy.

The Hancock County Fair has been a long-time event held in Findlay at the Hancock County Fair grounds. The fair had first been talked about in 1851, the first fair was organized and held on Oct. 15 through Oct. 16 in 1852 on rented ground located on the west end of Fair Street.

Through many trialing times and through many years since 1852, the fair has long been a part of the Findlay community and continues bring people together for a time full of fun, laughter, friends, family and memories.

The fair will feature animals, shows, rides, food, entertainment, games and much more.

The fair kicks off on Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. Tickets are on sale now for Daily Fair Admission, Season Passes, Grandstand Events and Fair Week Camping. Tickets for the Hancock County Fair can be purchased here.

For more information you can visit the Hancock County Fair website at hancockfairgrounds.org or contact the main event organizers at 419-429-7344.