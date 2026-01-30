2026 Chocolate Walk – A Sweet Celebration of Community, Chocolate & Local Business

The 2026 Chocolate Walk, presented by the Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce, returns to downtown Bluffton, Ohio on Thursday, February 5, offering chocolate lovers a delectable way to explore the heart of the village. Scheduled from 12 pm to 7 pm, this ticketed event invites participants to stroll through Bluffton’s charming streets, stopping at local shops and businesses to sample an array of chocolate treats — from classic candies to rich cookies and brownies.

Only 150 tickets will be available at $15 each, sold at popular local retailers like Shirley’s Popcorn, Roots by Strattons, The Black Lab Trading Co. and Polished / Boutique 415. With such limited availability, early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

More than just a tasting tour, the Chocolate Walk spotlights Bluffton’s vibrant small business community. As walkers move from stop to stop, they’ll discover hidden gems, meet passionate entrepreneurs and support the local economy — all while savoring sweet creations along the way.

New for 2026, artwork by Bluffton Elementary School students celebrating “America250” will be displayed at each participating location, adding a splash of local creativity to the event.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a visitor, the Chocolate Walk promises a festive afternoon of community spirit, delicious chocolate and joyful exploration — the perfect winter outing for families, friends, and anyone with a sweet tooth.