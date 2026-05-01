28th Annual Fish Festival Returns to Riverbend

The Hancock Park District will celebrate the 28th Annual Fish Festival on Saturday, May 2, from 7:30 to 11 am at Riverbend Recreation Area’s Lakefront Activity Center, offering young anglers a morning of outdoor fun and friendly competition.

The free event invites children ages 4–15, accompanied by an adult, to experience trout fishing in a welcoming community setting.

Prior to the festival, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will stock trout in the lake. Fishing will be bank-only, with children doing the fishing and limited adult assistance permitted.

Participants are asked to keep the first five trout they catch; catch-and-release is not allowed. Live bait will be available for purchase on site.

Prize drawings will be held throughout the morning for registered participants, who must be present to win.

The event will take place rain or shine, except in cases of extreme weather. Sponsors include ODNR Division of Wildlife, WFIN/WKXA/106.3 The Fox, and Centennial Screen Printing and Engraving.

Registration begins at 7:30 am at the Lakefront Activity Center. Families are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot along the bank and enjoy a morning outdoors celebrating local wildlife and recreation.

The Fish Festival remains one of Hancock Park District’s most popular youth programs, combining education, conservation and hands-on fishing experience.

For more information, contact Tim Kleman at [email protected] or visit hancockparks.com/event/28th-annual-fish-festival.