36th Annual Christmas in October in Findlay

Get into the Holiday Spirit early with the 36th Annual Christmas in October: Old Mill Stream Craft Show

Cloud Productions is bringing back their yearly craft show this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 through Oct. 8.

You will be able to find the unique and niche gift for that special friend or family member of yours, with over 280 exhibitor booths spanning ten buildings in the Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E Sandusky St. in Findlay.

The different booths will offer a variety of goods, including delicious holiday treats, home and outdoor décor, soaps, candles, lotions, woodwork, boutique clothing, handcrafted furniture, jewelry, art, pet-related items and much more.

The annual event features vendors of all sizes, from small to large businesses and will include items for any style and taste including Americana, Farmhouse, Contemporary, Boho, Shabby Chic or Antique. A list of the vendors can be found in their Showroom News Magazine on page 30.

Several food trucks and vendors will offer a variety of holiday items such as specialty coffees and lattes, fried vegetables, French waffles, hand rolled soft pretzels, ribs, brisket, barbecue, gyros, kettle corn, pizza, burgers, fries, elephant ears and caramel apples.

There will also be live music and entertainment for children. Santa may be seen walking around in his typical garb or wearing his toy making and cookie baking outfit.

“Elf mobiles” will also be provided to help take you and your purchases to your car at the end of your shopping trip.

The craft show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 am to 4 pm. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the gate or online. Early bird shopping starts at 8 am Saturday, and tickets are $8 and must be purchased online before arrival. Parking is free at the event.

Cloud Productions, LTD, who created this show, is a production company stationed in Dayton that brings shows of distinction, art, craft and marketplace shows to the local area.

For more information on the 36th Annual Christmas in October craft show or Cloud Productions, visit cloudshows.biz.