419 Day Boutique Crawl Downtown

Celebrate 419 day downtown for a boutique crawl. This will be an exclusive ticketed event where participants will go boutique to boutique through Downtown Findlay and enjoy amazing specials, complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres, receive a swag bag filled with 419 goodies and more.

The event is set for April 19 and is set to start at 3 pm and is set to end at 7 pm.

This event is not limited to how many people can come but does require tickets to be purchased for $25. Having these tickets will give you access to a swag bag filled with 419 goodies and boutique merchandise, one free DORA drink ticket, access to exclusive specials and promos at participating boutiques, complimentary drinks plus hors d’oeuvres at multiple boutiques, one of a kind pop-up vendors and many more surprises along the way.

Tickets can be purchased at participating boutiques and online. The boutique crawl is being hosted by several different organizations like Hand and Home Co., Light and Lovely and the Lavender Hour to name a few.

419 day is all about celebrating the region’s vitality and the many things that make Northwest Ohio great.