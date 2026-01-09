A Decade on Stage: MCPA Celebrates 10 Years with Brian Stokes Mitchell

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts marks a major milestone with its 10th Anniversary Gala featuring Brian Stokes Mitchell, an elegant celebration set for Saturday, Jan. 17, at the MCPA campus. Sponsored by Tom & Kate Donnell, Gary & Jane Heminger, Bryce & Maryann Manne and Chuck & Dee Dee Bills, the evening honors a decade of unforgettable performances, community partnerships and cultural impact in Northwest Ohio.

This black-tie–inspired gala brings together friends, donors, and arts advocates for a night that blends sophistication with show-stopping talent. The centerpiece of the celebration is an exclusive performance by Tony Award–winning Broadway icon Brian Stokes Mitchell, whose commanding voice and legendary career span Broadway, film, television and concert stages around the world.

Guests who choose the Full Gala Experience will enjoy a complete evening beginning at 5:30 pm with a cocktail hour and dinner in Armes Hall, followed by the performance at 7:30 PM in the Donnell Theater. Dinner is catered by The Bistro and paired with premium seating for the concert. Tickets are $200 per person or $1,500 for a table of eight.

For those opting for the Concert Only experience, tickets are $100 per person and include access to pre-concert festivities in the atrium along with reserved seating for the performance beginning at 7:30 pm.

Cocktail to semi-formal attire is encouraged. With ticket options ranging from $100 to $1,500, this anniversary gala offers multiple ways to be part of a landmark evening celebrating ten years of artistry, community and the power of live performance at MCPA.