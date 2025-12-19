A Local Twist on a Holiday Classic: Mina and the Nutcracker Comes to the Donnell Theater

A beloved holiday tradition takes on a distinctly local flavor when Mina and the Nutcracker arrives at the Donnell Theater at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 20. With performances scheduled for 1 pm, 3 pm, and 7 pm, this enchanting ballet offers something special for audiences of all ages.

Set in 1820 in Wood County, Mina and the Nutcracker reimagines the classic tale through a regional lens. On Christmas Eve, young Mina receives a Nutcracker that sparks a magical journey once the clock strikes midnight. What follows is a whirlwind adventure featuring a fierce battle with the Mouse Queen, a dazzling dance through a snow-filled blizzard and a dreamlike visit to a land of dancing sweets. Captivating choreography and a heartwarming narrative bring this imaginative production to life, blending familiar holiday magic with a unique sense of place.

The 3 pm and 7 pm performances present the full ballet experience, immersing audiences in the complete story and score. Earlier in the day, the 1 pm performance offers a thoughtfully designed, 40-minute abbreviated adaptation ideal for young children and patrons who prefer a more relaxed theater environment. During this sensory-friendly presentation, the music is played at a quieter volume, the house remains lit and audience movement and vocal reactions are warmly welcomed.

Following the 1 pm show, attendees are invited to meet Mina, the Nutcracker, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, creating an interactive moment that adds to the magic of the day. Doors open one hour prior to each performance, and tickets are currently on sale. Whether attending for the first time or returning as part of a cherished holiday ritual, Mina and the Nutcracker promises a memorable seasonal experience rooted in local history and timeless wonder.

To purchase tickets, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/mina-and-the-nutcracker.