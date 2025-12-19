A Timeless Holiday Classic Lights Up the Screen at Hancock Historical Museum

The Hancock Historical Museum will bring a beloved piece of cinematic history to Findlay with Classic Movie Night featuring It’s a Wonderful Life on Friday, Dec. 19, from 7 pm to 10 pm at the museum, located at 422 W. Sandusky St.

First released in 1946, It’s a Wonderful Life has become a cornerstone of holiday tradition for generations of moviegoers. Directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart alongside Donna Reed, the PG-rated film follows George Bailey, a man pushed to the brink who is shown how deeply his life has shaped the world around him. Its themes of kindness, sacrifice and community continue to resonate nearly eight decades later, making it as meaningful today as it was upon its release.

This screening is part of the museum’s ongoing Classic Movie Night series, which pairs iconic films with historical insight. Attendees can expect brief historical background provided before the film, offering context about the era in which it was made, followed by a discussion afterward for those who want to reflect on the story and its legacy.

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required. While admission is complimentary, donations to support the museum’s privately funded operations will be accepted.

Classic Movie Night offers a cozy, communal way to experience a film that has come to define the spirit of the season—on the big screen, surrounded by history and shared with fellow film lovers.

For more information visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org/event-details/classic-movie-night-ft-its-a-wonderful-life.