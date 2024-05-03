Alexandria’s Kicks Off the Rally in the Alley Season

While you are out strolling through the Spring ArtWalk, swing by Alexandria’s, 132 E. Crawford St., for their Rally at Alli’s event, to kick off that Rally in the Alley season.

Join Alexandria’s on the second floor for fun, music and games. The free event kicks off at 5 pm and will go until 8 pm. The event is sponsored by Tom Hiatt’s Plumbing and Excavating.

Visitors can enjoy food, drinks duckpin bowling and live music from Kevin Ashba. Shuffleboard tables, cornhole, Golden Tee Golf and Big Buck Hunter arcade games are also for guests to enjoy.

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Enjoy delicious burgers, tacos, sandwiches, flatbreads, mac and cheese, salads and more. Alexandria’s has an extensive beer, wine, seltzers and signature cocktail list for visitors to enjoy. Find the full menu here.

________________________________________________

________________________________________________

Alexandria’s is a restaurant, bar and event space in Downtown Findlay. Visitors can enjoy delicious craft beers, cocktails and pub-style dishes.

The location provides two different event spaces that are the ideal venue for wedding receptions, corporate gatherings and other events. Alexandria’s spaces provide all-inclusive food and beverage packages for the celebration and professional staff to run the event.

The Brunswick Room is found in a renovated bowling alley, featuring the original pin setters. The room can host up to 85 people. The Findlay Room features beautiful exposed brick walls and floors, 12-foot ceilings, 9 beautiful chandeliers and a gorgeous statement wall. This room can host up to 200 people.

For more information on booking an event space visit Alexandria’s website. For more information on the Rally at Alli’s event, visit alexandriasfindlay.com/new-events-1/2024/5/3/rally-alis-live-music-food-drinks-amp-duckpin-bowling.