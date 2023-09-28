All Aboard the Halloween Express Train Ride

Get ready for a spectacular journey as the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, Inc. (NWORRP) invites Halloween lovers of all ages to hop aboard the Halloween Express Train Ride in Findlay, Ohio.

This fun experience is ready to create a non-scary Halloween adventure for passengers in the landscapes of Findlay. Rides will be running all throughout the month of October starting on September 29, with rides taking place on every Friday and Saturday of the month from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

The Halloween Express Train Ride offers a ride for the whole family around our tracks to see the Halloween decorations after dark. Departing from the NWORRP station at 12505 County Road 99 in Findlay, guests will go for a exciting ride that winds its way through the countryside and tracks of Findlay.

The Halloween Express Train Ride is an excellent opportunity for families, friends and individuals to come together and celebrate the Halloween season in a unique way. Be sure to book your tickets early, as this popular event is expected to sell out quickly.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Tickets and more information about the Halloween Express Train Ride can be found on NWORRP’s website at http://www.nworrp.org/halloween-express.html.