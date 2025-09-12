All Aboard the Pumpkin Train: A Fall Family Tradition

There’s something magical about fall—the crisp air, the colorful leaves, and of course, pumpkins. This autumn, families can celebrate the season in a truly unique way aboard the Pumpkin Train at the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99. Running weekends from Sept. 20 through Oct. 19, 2025, the Pumpkin Train offers a delightful twist on pumpkin picking that children and adults alike will love.

Hop aboard one of the museum’s charming quarter-scale trains for a ride through the grounds out to the pumpkin patch. Once there, passengers can explore the field to find the perfect pumpkin. The best part? That prized pumpkin gets its own rail ride back to the station on a flatcar, making for an unforgettable fall memory. Afterward, families can enjoy games, seasonal decorations, and other kid-friendly activities throughout the museum.

The Pumpkin Train operates Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00–5:00 p.m. Admission is $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children 12 and under, with pumpkins available for an additional charge. While pumpkin purchase is optional, the fun of the ride is included for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a new family tradition or simply want a fresh way to enjoy autumn, the Pumpkin Train offers a perfect outing. Where else can you say your pumpkin rode the rails before heading home with you?

For updates and details, visit nworrp.org/pumpkin-train.