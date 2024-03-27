April Free Calendar

MONDAY, Apr. 1

Discovery Stories: A Rainbow of Animals

After the story with Hancock Park District, kids will have an opportunity to make their own colorful creature.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane, Findlay

TUESDAY, Apr. 2

Teen Night! International Snacks, Crafts, & Games

Join your friends at the library as you learn about snacks, crafts, and games from Bangladesh, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Vietnam with international students from The University of Findlay!

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay

WEDNESDAY, Apr. 3

National Find a Rainbow Day Hike

We will take a hike on the .3-mile Lady Bug Loop Trail and look for rainbows.

Blue Rock Nature Preserve, Edgar Avenue Parking Lot, Findlay

THURSDAY, Apr. 4

Toddler Trot-Spring has Sprung Walk

For ages 18 to 36 months. Join Linda Rose as we walk the path looking for signs of spring. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance of the program.

Fruth Wetland Nature Preserve, 10130 W. State Route 18, Fostoria

FRIDAY, Apr. 5

Free First Fridays & Make and Take Craft Day

Free admission and a make and take craft each first Friday.

Wood County Historical Center & Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green

SATURDAY, Apr. 6

Spider Hike

Join Hancock Park District as they enjoy an afternoon hike in search of spiders, such as wolf spiders, yellow garden spiders, and spined micrathena spiders.

Riverbend Recreation Area, 16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay

SUNDAY, Apr. 7

National Geode Day Hike

Hike around Goose Lake and along the Upland Trail to see if you can find round geode rocks.

Aeraland Recreation Area, 1141 Twp Rd. 243, Fostoria

WEDNESDAY, Apr. 10

Tween STEAM Time

Students will explore concepts of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math while conducting fun experiments, playing games, and more.

Tiffin-Seneca Public Library, 77 Jefferson St., Tiffin

THURSDAY, Apr. 11

Spring Choral Concert: Imaginary Creatures

The University of Findlay Choir will perform interesting choral pieces under the theme Imaginary Creatures.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay

FRIDAY, Apr. 12

Frogs in the Park

Learn and listen to the calls of the different species that live in the park and then take a night hike to listen and search for these musical amphibians.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

SATURDAY, Apr. 13

Native Plants of Northwest Ohio

Learn to make your yard natural again! This presentation, based on Doug Tallamys Bringing Nature Home, on why native plants are important and how we can bring nature home one yard at a time.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay

MONDAY, Apr. 15

Wee Ones: Animal Alphabet

Join Hancock Parks District as we practice our ABCs in a fun, outdoor style. We will walk through Riverside Park, pass by some Animal Alphabet signs, and have fun with the alphabet.

Riverside Park, Waterfalls Pavilion, 231 McManness, Findlay

WEDNESDAY, Apr. 17

Spring Search, Flap, Prance, and Hop

During this scavenger hunt, we will search for things in nature.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

THURSDAY, Apr. 18

Paint a Pot (and Herb Planting)

To celebrate the beginning of spring, we will be planting herbs and decorating pots. For ages 8-12. Registration is required.

Lima Main Library, 650 West Market St., Lima

SUNDAY, Apr. 21

Farm Breakfast

Come taste the fruits of our labors – buckwheat pancakes with maple syrup, bacon and eggs, and other treats raised or grown on the Carter Historic Farm. Food will be available until it is gone in a first-come-first-served format.

Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Rd., Bowling Green

TUESDAY, Apr. 23

Colors of Spring

Spring has finally arrived. From wildflowers to birds, there are wonderful colors to see. Join us for Colors of Spring to learn about colors and how to mix colors to make new colors.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay

SATURDAY, Apr. 27

Yarn Craft Circle

Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitching.

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green

MONDAY, Apr. 29

Symphony Storytime

The Lima Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Storytime, a unique and hands-on musical experience for children and families.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay