Back to the 80s Adult Prom Benefits Women’s Resource Center

If you are looking for a fun night out on the town, then get ready to rock your best 80s style at the Back to 80s Adult Prom Charity Event. Throw on your best look and transport yourself back to a totally tubular and radical 80s prom night filled with groovy music and some gnarly dance moves to keep the night alive.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Women’s Resource Center of Hancock County. Making it a night of having fun and giving back to the community. The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is a nonprofit social service agency that provides women who are facing unplanned pregnancies with information and resources as well many services available to them along with providing care and support.

Upon entering the event you will be given a swag bag at check in with treats to take home and goodies to use throughout the night, as well as your drink ticket and silent auction number. Food will be provided for the guest along with a photo booth to take some commemorative photos – and don’t forget to vote for your prom king and queen.

The event will host a silent auction throughout the night and the bidding will close at 9 pm with all proceeds going to the WRC as well as crowing the prom king and queen at 8 pm. So grab your friends or that special someone and get ready for a radical night full of nostalgia and lots of neon at the Back to the 80s Prom.

The event is 21 years or older and tickets are on sale for $45 each.

The event will take place Aug. 17 from 6 pm to 11 pm at the Circle P Venue located at 5419 County Road 139.

For more information you can contact the Women’s Resource Center and event organizer at 419-424-9948.