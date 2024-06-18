Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center Celebrate Juneteenth

Across the country, festivals and celebrations will be held to commemorate Juneteenth (June 19), the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas heard of their freedom in 1865, after the Civil War had ended in April and 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021, although celebrations existed a century and a half before that.

The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center, 817 Harmon St., will host a Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration Wednesday, June 19 from 2 pm to 7 pm.

All are invited to the family-friendly event to reflect and celebrate. Enjoy soul food, shopping and tons of family fun.

The celebration includes a day full of fun activities and festivities, including music from DJ Rodski, African art and artifacts on display, food trucks and an ice cream truck, a bouncy house, poetry readings and vendors. The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center will also be open for attendees to explore.

The Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center (BHLMC) was founded in 1982. The center is a “treasure chest” of cultural memorabilia, art items and antiques. BHLMC offers cultural programs, events, speaking engagements and private tours. The center has won over 15 awards including the “Governor’s Award” for Outstanding Arts Outreach.

For more information on the Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center’s Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, visit facebook.com/events/785031893718702.