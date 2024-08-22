Blu Goose Motorsports Hosts Monthly Downtown Cruise

If you enjoy cruising with the windows down along the streets of downtown, then join in on the Monthly Downtown Cruise.

This event hosted by Blu Goose Motorsports promoters of local car shows, cruises and anything automotive related. Bringing a fun and exciting event with the monthly downtown cruise to bring together the community as well as those who enjoy cars and automotive events.

During the event enjoying an evening in the downtown area at the local restaurants for food and drinks or take advantage of King’s Concessions food truck that will be set up downtown.

The next Monthly Downtown Cruise will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5 pm to 10 pm. The following cruise dates will also be available the upcoming months: Saturday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

So come and cruise on downtown to this fun event for the community.

For more information on the event or the check out more about the event organizers you can visit their website here.