Bluffton Farmers Market Brings Fresh Finds Indoors for the Winter

As the temperatures drop, the Bluffton Farmers Market is ensuring that fresh, local goods remain accessible with its indoor Winter Farmers Market. Held on the third Saturday of each month from December through March, the market takes place at the Bluffton Senior Citizens Center, located at 132 N. Main St. This month’s Farmers Market takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:30am to 12pm.

A beloved community staple, the Winter Farmers Market offers a variety of locally sourced products, from fresh vegetables and baked goods to handcrafted soaps, lotions, and garden plants. Visitors can also find seasonal flowers and handmade items from local vendors, making it a must-visit destination for those looking to support regional farmers and artisans during the colder months.

The market is organized by the Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce, which has long been dedicated to fostering local businesses and connecting the community with fresh, high-quality goods. The Winter Farmers Market provides a warm and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike to continue enjoying farm-fresh products and unique crafts, even after the traditional outdoor market season ends.

Whether you’re in search of locally grown produce, artisanal goods, or simply a friendly community atmosphere, the Bluffton Winter Farmers Market offers something for everyone. Mark your calendars and experience the best of Bluffton’s local offerings this winter.

For more information, visit facebook.com/farmersmarketblufftonohio.