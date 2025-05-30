Boogie on the Block Returns with Music, Food, and Community Fun

Block” event on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Roman-Jebitt Festival Grounds, located in the MCPA parking lot.

This year’s lineup features performances by the Amelia Airharts, a Toledo-based, female-led band known for their soulful sound, and Doc Robinson, a Columbus group celebrated for their “backyard BBQ breakup” music.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food options from local vendors, along with non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by Ball Corporation. For those seeking craft brews, Beerco products and selections from Findlay Brewing Company will be available.

Tickets are priced at $7 for general admission and $3 for youth; children not accompanied by an adult must pay the general admission price. Tickets are currently on sale.

Volunteers are welcome to assist with the event and will receive a free event pass and T-shirt. Those interested can sign up through the MCPA’s official website.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MCPA’s official event page.