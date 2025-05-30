HomeEvents

Boogie on the Block Returns with Music, Food, and Community Fun

By Findlay Family Contributer

Block” event on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Roman-Jebitt Festival Grounds, located in the MCPA parking lot.

This year’s lineup features performances by the Amelia Airharts, a Toledo-based, female-led band known for their soulful sound, and Doc Robinson, a Columbus group celebrated for their “backyard BBQ breakup” music. 

Attendees can enjoy a variety of food options from local vendors, along with non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by Ball Corporation. For those seeking craft brews, Beerco products and selections from Findlay Brewing Company will be available. 

Tickets are priced at $7 for general admission and $3 for youth; children not accompanied by an adult must pay the general admission price. Tickets are currently on sale. 

Volunteers are welcome to assist with the event and will receive a free event pass and T-shirt. Those interested can sign up through the MCPA’s official website.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MCPA’s official event page.

St. Michael Parish to Open Catholic High School in Findlay
